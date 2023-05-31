WC's Allen concerned about the number of firearm-related killings in province

Police on Wednesday briefed the media on the fourth quarter crime stats in the province, focusing on crimes reported between January and March this year.

CAPE TOWN - Firearms remain the most common weapon used to commit murder in the Western Cape.

#WC_CrimeStats WC Premier Alan Winde, Provincial PC Lt. Gen. Thembisile Patekile, Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen are part of a panel briefing the media on the 4th quarter crime stats in the province. LI pic.twitter.com/V5C2x0xATx ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2023

In that period, police received reports of 382 firearm-related killings.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said that this statistic was extremely worrying.

"We have two particular scenarios and two interventions that I’m deeply passionate about. The one is that we have already relaunched our reward system. Any community member can provide information on a tip off and there's a potential reward that they are able to claim once the firearm is retrieved."

Allen said that residents continued to be held hostage in their homes out of fear of gun violence in communities.

"We are having engagements with the SAPS for a dedicated firearm destruction site here in our province. We don't want these illegal firearms to be on our streets. We want to disarm, and we want to take it off so that our residents can ultimately live without the fear of walking in the road and a stray bullet catching them."