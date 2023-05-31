Technically impossible to end load shedding by December, reiterates Ramokgopa

This is as Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe last month said load shedding could be ended by December if the energy availability factor was improved drastically.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been contrasting views from Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Energy and Minister Gwede Mantashe on the possibility of load shedding becoming a thing of the past by December.

On Wednesday, Ramokgopa reiterated that it was technically impossible to end rolling power cuts by the end of this year.

“It is possible but improbable. I don’t want to be that technical, but people are angry and it is justified. But we will be at substantially lower stages of load shedding.”



However, speaking to 702's Clement Manyathela last month, Mantashe said load shedding could be ended by December if the energy availability factor was improved drastically.

Ramokgopa said the energy availability factor currently sits at 55%, predicting that it would only be at 60% by the end of this year.

When the new Eskom board was appointed earlier this year, it was mandated to boost the energy availability factor to 70%, which would significantly reduce the severity of load shedding.

