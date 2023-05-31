South Africans warned against sharing images, videos of deceased persons online

This follows a car crash that took the lives of 5 children in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Calls have surfaced for South Africans to refrain from sharing video and images of deceased people on social media platforms - in a bid to afford their families the due respect.

This comes after video clips and images emerged on several platforms of children involved in a car crash in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Five children died on their way to school after the bakkie they were travelling in collided with a bus.

Read:

- Police register culpable homicide case after 5 children die in Cape Town crash

- Mitchells Plain community reeling after 5 children die in collision

Two other children were injured and rushed to hospital.

Police are investigating a culpable homicide case.

The Cape Flats Safety Forum's Lynn Phillips noted that finding out on social media that your child has died was already traumatising for parents.

"I wouldn't want to be in the shoes of that parent being at work and getting the message because social media was flooded with these things, and I feel people don't have respect for the deceased's family.

"So, for us, people need to really adhere to the rules of social media, also not flooding these things when their close families are not informed as yet."

Meanwhile, Parliament's portfolio committee on basic education is calling on authorities to do all in their power to fathom what happened.