'Siba The Restaurant' wins big at Luxe Restaurant Awards

JOHANNESBURG - South African culinary greats were honoured at the fifth annual Luxe Restaurant Awards held in Rosebank on Wednesday.

The awards, which honour the finest contributions to the South African restaurant industry, were announced to an intimate audience of 100 leading industry figures at the trendy Ethos Restaurant.

Distinguished chef Siba Mtongana was one of the big winners of the night, with Siba - The Restaurant walking away with Hotel Restaurant of the Year and the Service Excellence Award.

Guests included chefs, Ryan Cole, David Higgs, Johannes Richter and Vixa Khalenga.

Celebrity pastry chef, Simphiwe Nzuza, award-winning cookbook authors; Mogau Seshoene aka the Lazy Makoti, and Zanele Van Zyl of Cooking with Zanele fame also graced the event.

The winners were chosen by a team of anonymous food critics as well as by a popular public digital vote.

The panel of judges was convened by Chad Fourie - chief judge of the Luxe Restaurant Awards and managing director of The Hospitality Counsel.

“Over the past nine months, the Luxe Restaurant Award judges have been seeking out exemplary dining experiences in South Africa. Tonight, we have given these leading restaurants and chefs a platform to shine and celebrate their culinary genius,” Fourie said.

Overall, 25 winners were announced from a wide and inclusive set of categories that ranged from the Culinary Innovation Award to the Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year, with the winner of the prestigious Chef of the Year, Richter taking home the top honours, as well as Salsify at the Roundhouse walking away as Restaurant of the Year.

The 2023 Luxe Restaurant Awards category winners are as follows: