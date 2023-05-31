Go

'Siba The Restaurant' wins big at Luxe Restaurant Awards

The awards, which honour the finest contributions to the South African restaurant industry, were announced to an intimate audience of 100 leading industry figures on Wednesday.

Siba-The Restaurant walked away with Hotel Restaurant of the Year and the Service Excellence Award at the Luxe Restaurant Awards held on 30 May 2023 in Rosebank. Picture: Twitter/@SibaMtongana
31 May 2023 16:45

JOHANNESBURG - South African culinary greats were honoured at the fifth annual Luxe Restaurant Awards held in Rosebank on Wednesday.

Distinguished chef Siba Mtongana was one of the big winners of the night, with Siba - The Restaurant walking away with Hotel Restaurant of the Year and the Service Excellence Award.

Guests included chefs, Ryan Cole, David Higgs, Johannes Richter and Vixa Khalenga.

Celebrity pastry chef, Simphiwe Nzuza, award-winning cookbook authors; Mogau Seshoene aka the Lazy Makoti, and Zanele Van Zyl of Cooking with Zanele fame also graced the event.

The winners were chosen by a team of anonymous food critics as well as by a popular public digital vote.

The panel of judges was convened by Chad Fourie - chief judge of the Luxe Restaurant Awards and managing director of The Hospitality Counsel.

“Over the past nine months, the Luxe Restaurant Award judges have been seeking out exemplary dining experiences in South Africa. Tonight, we have given these leading restaurants and chefs a platform to shine and celebrate their culinary genius,” Fourie said.

Overall, 25 winners were announced from a wide and inclusive set of categories that ranged from the Culinary Innovation Award to the Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year, with the winner of the prestigious Chef of the Year, Richter taking home the top honours, as well as Salsify at the Roundhouse walking away as Restaurant of the Year.

The 2023 Luxe Restaurant Awards category winners are as follows:

  1. Restaurant of the Year: Salsify at the Roundhouse

  2. Chef of the Year: Johannes Richter

  3. New Restaurant of the Year: Post and Pepper

  4. Style Award: MAMASAMBA

  5. Bar of the Year: Zioux

  6. Culinary Innovation Award: Wandile Mabaso

  7. Culinary Media Personality of the Year: Lorna Maseko

  8. Culinary Rising Star Award: Jess Van Dyk

  9. Food/Lifestyle Series of the Year: Homegrown Tastes South Africa

  10. Pastry Chef of the Year: Meg Meikle

  11. Pioneer Award: David Higgs

  12. Service Excellence Award: SIBA – The Restaurant

  13. Sustainability Award: LivingRoom at Summerhill

  14. African Restaurant of the Year: Clara’s Barn

  15. Bistro of the Year: Embarc

  16. Café of the Year: Just Teddy

  17. Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: La Petite Colombe

  18. Grillhouse of the Year: Marble

  19. Hotel Restaurant of the Year: SIBA – The Restaurant

  20. International Restaurant of the Year: TANG CAPE TOWN

  21. Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year: Artistry

  22. Pop-Up Experience of the Year: Vusi Ndlovu - Edge at the Mount Nelson

  23. Street Food Experience of the Year: Ramenhead

  24. Wine Service Award: Victor Okolo

  25. People’s Choice Award: Homespan Blouberg

