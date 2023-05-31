Ramaphosa's budget vote address set to focus on electricity crisis, economy

The president will be hoping that his budget vote will go off without a hitch on Wednesday when he takes stock of the progress made over the past financial year.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon to deliver his budget vote address.

Last year, the occasion was marred by violence after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) refused to let him speak over the Phala Phala farm debacle and their MPs were forcefully removed from the Good Hope Chamber.

The Presidency says this afternoon, Ramaphosa will be focusing on key interventions and programmes of his portfolio, including addressing the electricity crisis and growing an inclusive economy.

Opposition parties will be keeping a keen eye on whether Cyril Ramaphosa has kept to his commitments made in the past two State of the Nation Addresses.

With the Presidency responsible for coordinating and supervising all spheres of government, Ramaphosa is likely to face sharp criticism that it’s the only portfolio over which Parliament does not exercise direct oversight.

The National Assembly’s rules committee is set to undertake a study tour to the UK soon, to be briefed on international best practice for holding the head of state accountable.

While the president will be using the occasion to outline his vision to improve the living conditions of all South Africans, he’s set to face harsh debate over the ongoing electricity and water crises amid the growing cost of living.

With the Phala Phala farm investigations also still in limbo, Ramaphosa is unlikely to escape this topic for a second consecutive year.