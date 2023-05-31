Phaahla says baptism ceremonies held in untreated water a risk

This was on the back of the recent cholera infection surge, that has claimed the lives of 24 people in the past two weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said although it has not been proven that poor water quality was the source of the recent cholera outbreak, baptism ceremonies held in untreated water were a risk.

Phaahla was speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon.

The Health Department said that 23 of these fatalities were recorded in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria while one death was in the Free State.

On Tuesday, Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink insisted that the spread of cholera could have stemmed from water from swimming, baptism ceremonies and streams.

This notion has been reiterated by Health Minister Joe Phaahla, who said there were multiple risks associated with baptisms at certain locations.

"During a baptism, you definitely swallow some water. Any water which is not treated for consumption by right has got a risk. It may not be cholera, but there are E. coli and other bacteria."

But Phaahla said that not much could be done about this, as he could not vouch for the regulations of baptism ceremonies.

