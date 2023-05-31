Parents to 'identify their kids' after crash that killed 5 learners

It's understood that the driver of the bakkie transporting learners to school lost control of the vehicle, and it rolled over multiple times.

CAPE TOWN - A principal at a Mitchells Plain Primary School in Cape Town expressed devastation after they lost one of their learners in a tragic accident in the area.

Five schoolchildren died, and two others were seriously injured in a car accident along AZ Berman Drive on Tuesday.

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide against the driver.

An emotional Wespoort Primary School principal Malika Ismail-Meyer described one of the deceased, an eight-year-old grade two learner, as a lovable child.

The principal said she met with the child's parents on Wednesday to break the news to them.

Ismail-Meyer said she couldn’t begin to imagine what the parents of the children were going through.

"So, the parents haven't identified their children yet, and today [Wednesday] they will be debriefed, and they will be taken to the mortuary to go and identify their kids."

The driver is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

[VIDEOS/PICTURES]



This morning we’re at the Observatory Forensic Pathology Institute where parents of the five deceased school children will identify their children’s bodies. Western Cape Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo just arrived to support the parents @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/AZYevKWgOd ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2023