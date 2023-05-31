Outgoing health ombudsman Makgoba says over 10,000 complaints probed in his term

Half of the complaints received by the office were reported in Gauteng, leading Malegapuru Makgoba to sound the alarm on the state of the province's healthcare sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing health ombudsman, Malegapuru Makgoba, said that his office investigated and finalised over 10,000 complaints during his seven-year term.

This included the prominent Life Esidimeni tragedy and claims of gross negligence at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

When Makgoba was appointed the country's first health ombudsman in 2016, he was immediately confronted with 250 cases to probe.

Outgoing Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba likens the Gauteng health department to the poorly run and underperforming Eskom. On his last day in office today, he says you can't expect anything more from hospitals and clinics run by 'Mickey Mice'.@khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/gMtBhsBmtg ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2023

He admitted a shortage in capacity and financial backing made the office a hard sell.

"I had to create a structure. I had to make an omelette out of pig skin or something like that. We were trying to do something that is impossible."

The caseload quickly grew, with the ombud's office issuing several scathing reports on the quality of healthcare at hospitals and clinics across the country.

While some of the outcomes in the reports have been appealed, Makgoba said that his recommendations over the years had led to accountability.

"None of the appeals have succeeded or been set aside, either by the court of law or by the tribunal."

A new ombudsman is yet to be appointed.