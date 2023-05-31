Go

OR Tambo International Airport declared safe after evacuation procedure

Earlier on Wednesday, the airport announced that it was evacuating the domestic arrivals section and would provide more information once investigations had been completed.

FILE: Check-in points at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/Eyewitness News
31 May 2023 22:11

JOHANNESBURG - The OR Tambo International Airport has been declared safe by the security cluster.

All domestic arrival flights are now disembarking and the airport is operating normally.

