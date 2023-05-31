Opposition parties slam Ramaphosa's leadership, say he's broken promises he made

MPs were debating the Presidency budget tabled by Ramaphosa in the National Assembly.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership, saying that he had broken every single promise he’d made.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen blamed Ramaphosa for the country experiencing stage six load shedding and for failing the country’s children who struggled to read for meaning.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), meanwhile, has again called for an inquiry into the Phala Phala farm scandal.

The DA's Steenhuisen said that life was better under former President Jacob Zuma.

He said that while Ramaphosa offered hope and a so-called "new dawn", he had broken all his promises to the country when he took office.

"He promised to end poverty. What he did has increased it dramatically. He promised clean and accountable government. What he did was stuff dollars into a couch at Phala Phala."

EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu said that the Phala Phala report that Ramaphosa was no longer challenging made serious findings against him.

"Let us get a proper inquiry. Let us deal with it, let us confront it. We can’t hide it under the sofa forever, let us deal with it. And also, you are not going to be president forever."

Ramaphosa will respond to the issues raised by the parties when he takes to the podium on Thursday.

