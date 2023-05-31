Nursing students take protest to Lesufi's doorstep despite court interdict

JOHANNESBURG - Students from various Gauteng nursing colleges gathered at the Library Gardens on Wednesday to march to Premier Panyaza Lesufi's office over contractual agreements between them and the Health Department.

The protest comes after a week of demonstrations.

This is despite a court interdict obtained by the Gauteng Health Department to halt the protests.

The department has also opened a case of intimidation against the students, which will be heard at the Johannesburg High Court next month.

Members of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) were also present to support the students as they handed over their memorandum of demands to

The students have vowed to continue protesting until a solution is found.

Law enforcement authorities were monitoring the situation.