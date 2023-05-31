No new cholera deaths recorded in past 7 days - Phaahla

A recent outbreak of the disease has claimed 24 lives in northern Pretoria and the Free State so far.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that there had not been any new cholera deaths recorded in the past seven days.

A recent outbreak of the disease has claimed 24 lives in northern Pretoria and the Free State so far.

Phaahla said that while confirmed cholera cases now sat at 99, there had been a significant decline in the severity of the illness.

"In terms of those confirmed, even those with diarrhoea, in terms of serious illness, very significant decline. People are coming early even those with symptoms and they are treated and we are not having any in hospital even as we speak. There are no seriously ill patients."