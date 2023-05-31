Maluleke: Lack of political leadership a root cause of poor local govt audits

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke was briefing the standing committee on the Auditor-General about local government audit outcomes for 2021/2022, as well as the status of material irregularities.

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that a lack of dedicated political leadership was one of the “root causes” of poor local government audit outcomes.

She added, though, that the Auditor-General’s advice was being heeded by some municipalities and provinces, but there was still room for improvement.

Maluleke was briefing the standing committee on the Auditor-General about local government audit outcomes for 2021/2022, as well as the status of material irregularities.

READ: Unstable coalitions negatively impact local government audits - AG Maluleke

Tsakani Maluleke said that while more than 50% of municipalities were able to publish financial statements, there was still a lack of skills to deal with financial management.

She also said that leadership and skills were critical in ensuring municipalities improved their financial performance, but this had been lacking.

"It is still matters around inadequate skill and capacity. And in many instances, that's about leadership because if you have stable, competent, dedicated political leadership in a municipality, they are the ones who will make it their

business to employ competent, ethical people to run that municipality."

Maluleke said that the instability in councils had also been a major feature in terms of the lack of capacity and lack of discipline to drive reliable reporting on financial management.

She also red-flagged the heavy use of consultants by 220 councils at a cost of R1.6 billion.