Go

Makgoba says Health Ombudsman hasn't been tasked with probing cholera outbreak

Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria has been the hardest-hit area countrywide since cholera was declared an official outbreak.

Retiring Health Ombudsman, Malegapuru Makgoba. Picture: @ewnreporter/ EWN Reporter
Retiring Health Ombudsman, Malegapuru Makgoba. Picture: @ewnreporter/ EWN Reporter
31 May 2023 18:24

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba said that his office had not been tasked with investigating the cholera outbreak.

A total of 24 people have died, with the bulk of fatalities coming from Hammanskraal in Gauteng.

READ:

- Cholera outbreak: Death toll rises to 24

- GP Health Dept and Eskom similarly run: 'No leadership, no vision', says Makgoba

The government has been scrambling to find the source of the contamination.

Makgoba was speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on his final day in office.

"I know that some people were writing on social media saying I should be asked to go and investigate but you know I can't make statements from newspapers. I've got to do an investigation and find things myself and then I'm able to make something of that."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA