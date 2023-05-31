Makgoba says Health Ombudsman hasn't been tasked with probing cholera outbreak

Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria has been the hardest-hit area countrywide since cholera was declared an official outbreak.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba said that his office had not been tasked with investigating the cholera outbreak.

A total of 24 people have died, with the bulk of fatalities coming from Hammanskraal in Gauteng.

READ:

- Cholera outbreak: Death toll rises to 24

- GP Health Dept and Eskom similarly run: 'No leadership, no vision', says Makgoba

The government has been scrambling to find the source of the contamination.

Makgoba was speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on his final day in office.

"I know that some people were writing on social media saying I should be asked to go and investigate but you know I can't make statements from newspapers. I've got to do an investigation and find things myself and then I'm able to make something of that."