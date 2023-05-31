Magudumana's bid to challenge her arrest likely to be struck off roll - analyst

Dr Nandipha Magudumana filed an urgent application in the High Court earlier this month, calling for her to be released from custody.

JOHANNESBURG - A legal analyst believes that Dr Nandipha Magudumana doesn’t stand a chance in challenging her unlawful arrest and deportation.

Attorney Melusi Xulu said that Magudumana’s urgent application to the Free State High Court was likely to be struck off the roll when the matter is heard on Thursday.

Magudumana is the alleged main accomplice in the grand escape of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester.

Magudumana will need to provide proof to back up her claims that her deportation was illegal, failing which, her matter is likely to be struck off the roll.

This was after the Home Affairs Department provided documentation to back up the deportation process of both Magudumana and Bester.

Xulu said that Home Affairs’ argument was based on the Tanzanian Immigration Act, which allowed for prohibited immigrants to be deported back to their country.

"That’s the contention of Home Affairs, that she was transported to South Africa based on the fact that she was declared a prohibited immigrant in terms of Section 23 of the act."

The matter will be argued in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Thursday.