LRC on Khoi-San Leadership Act ruling: 'Historic moment for SA's democracy'

JOHANNESBURG - The Legal Resources Centre (LRC) has described the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act - as “a historic moment for our democracy”.

The country’s apex court declared on Tuesday that the act, which was signed into law in 2019, was unconstitutional and invalid and gave Parliament 24 months to redraft it.

The matter was raised by rural communities, activists and land rights organisations represented by the LRC.

They argued that Parliament did not comply with its constitutional duty to facilitate meaningful public participation when passing the legislation.

The center’s Wilmien Wicomb said the act was meant to improve on the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act that preceded it.

But she said it wound up further entrenching the problems therein.

“It was the opportunity to correct what had gone wrong with the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act and yet in this context, Parliament simply didn't do its constitutional duty and, therefore, passed legislation which only exaggerated the problems with the previous legislation.”

She said they’re hopeful, though, that new legislation - which is more fit for purpose - would be enacted.

“We can only hope that Parliament will, now that they are forced to go back to the drawing board, and listen to people, that they do that and we get better laws that protect and speak to the realities of people on the ground,” Wicomb added.