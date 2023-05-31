Lesufi's office to meet student nurses to address their challenges

The students marched to Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office following a week of protests over contractual agreements with the provincial health department.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials from the Gauteng premier’s office have committed to a meeting with students from the Gauteng Nursing College to help address their challenges.

The students marched to Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office following a week of protests over contractual agreements with the provincial health department.

They are demanding to be placed in healthcare facilities for the next six months while they wait to write their board exam in November.

Despite the pouring rain and cold weather, the nursing students have submitted their memorandum to the premier's office.

They said that even though they were addressed by Premier Panyaza Lesufi, they were hopeful that a solution would be found next week.

The Gauteng Nursing College’s SRC secretary, Mpho Masweu: "We are hoping that in the meeting they are going to respond to everything that we have requested because if they don't, then R171 should just close down."

Masweu added that the march was a success despite the rain.