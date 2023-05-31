Go

Irate Orlando East residents protest over ongoing power outages

Police said that Mooki Street had been barricaded, with traffic blocked between the Orlando Magistrate's Court and Martha Louw Street, next to Orlando Stadium.

Power outages protest in Orlando East on 31 May 2023. Picture: Twitter/@JoburgMPD
31 May 2023 12:13

SOWETO - Some residents in Orlando East took their grievances to the streets on Wednesday morning, protesting over ongoing power outages in the area.

The frustrated residents blocked off the roadway with burning tyres, rocks, and debris.

“Officers have been deployed and motorists are urged to exercise caution, avoid that affected route and use Klipspruit Valley road, Sofasonke Street, Masupa Street, and Mofakeng Street as alternative routes," said the police's Xolani Fihla.

