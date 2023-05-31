Irate Orlando East residents protest over ongoing power outages

Police said that Mooki Street had been barricaded, with traffic blocked between the Orlando Magistrate's Court and Martha Louw Street, next to Orlando Stadium.

SOWETO - Some residents in Orlando East took their grievances to the streets on Wednesday morning, protesting over ongoing power outages in the area.

Mooki Str is barricaded off with burning tyres, rocks & debris btw the Orlando Magistrates Court & Martha Louw Str next to Orlando Stadium due to service delivery protests. Motorists are urged to avoid & use alternative routes. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/HgJkMYD1iX ' Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) May 31, 2023

The frustrated residents blocked off the roadway with burning tyres, rocks, and debris.

“Officers have been deployed and motorists are urged to exercise caution, avoid that affected route and use Klipspruit Valley road, Sofasonke Street, Masupa Street, and Mofakeng Street as alternative routes," said the police's Xolani Fihla.