Home Affairs dismisses Magudumana's claims of unlawful arrest

Opposing papers filed by the Home Affairs Department indicate that Magudumana’s arrest and deportation followed the correct channels in terms of the Tanzanian Immigration Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has lambasted claims that correct procedures were not followed in bringing Dr Nandipha Magudumana back to South Africa from Tanzania.

Earlier this month, Magudumana’s attorney filed an urgent application in the Free State High Court calling for her immediate release from custody.

Magudumana claimed her arrest and subsequent deportation from Tanzania were unlawful.

But opposing papers filed by the department argue otherwise.

She was arrested in Tanzania after being on the run with convicted rapist Thabo Bester.

In his answering affidavit, Home Affairs chief inspectorate of immigration services, Modiri Matthews, argued that Magudumana’s arrest and deportation followed the correct channels in terms of the Tanzanian Immigration Act.

According to the act, should a person be declared a prohibited immigrant in the country, they can be ordered to be deported within three days.

Matthews claimed that on 12 April, the SA High Commission in Dar es Salaam informed Home Affairs officials that Tanzanian authorities had issued notices declaring Magudumana and Bester as prohibited immigrants who are liable to be deported back to SA.

He labelled many of the claims made by Magudumana as false and lies.

Matthews said Magudumana was never arrested by South African police as she claims, but was arrested by Tanzanian authorities and handed over to SAPS [South African Police Service] officials when she landed at Lanseria Airport.

Matthews called for the matter, which will be heard on Thursday, to be struck off the roll.