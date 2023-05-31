Gun Free South Africa calls on govt to urgently recover and destroy illegal guns

The group's Claire Taylor said that the latest crime stats were proof that gun-related crime was a pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Firearms advocacy group, Gun Free South Africa, said that government must urgently act to recover and destroy illegal guns in the country.

This comes as the country’s crime stats showed a 35% increase in murders for the fourth quarter of 2022/23 financial year.

The group's Claire Taylor said that the latest figures were proof that gun-related crime was a pandemic.

"This means that 31 people are shot and killed every day in South Africa compared to 23 that were shot and killed in the last financial year. We know that most gun crime is committed with illegal firearms. What is being done to recover firearms and ammunition?"

Meanwhile, the Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson, Albie Issacs, is calling for a political will to deal with the escalating criminality in the country.

"Just hours later after the crime stats were released, we came to hear that two people were shot out in Mitchells Plain. Clearly, for us, it says that there needs to be the political will to deal with this urban terror, and it's specific to the firearms that's being used to commit these heinous crimes."