GP Health Dept and Eskom similarly run: 'No leadership, no vision', says Makgoba

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba issued a scathing assessment of the state of the Gauteng Health Department, likening it to the embattled power utility Eskom.

Makgoba made the comments during a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, on what was the last day of his term in office.

Outgoing Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba likens the Gauteng health department to the poorly run and underperforming Eskom.

He said during his seven-year term, the Health Ombud probed more than 10,000 cases emanating from complaints in the sector.

More than half the complaints were from Gauteng, which remains beleaguered by a crisis in governance and operational issues at various hospitals and clinics.

Makgoba said the department was run poorly.

"What you observe in Gauteng health province, health department and Eskom - same problems. No leadership, no capacity, no vision."

He added that the criteria for selecting leaders needed to be reviewed.

"The criteria for appointing leadership at hospitals is the weakest. Now how do you expect hospitals to have CEOs that have such low criteria when this should be the thorough bread of the system? You have your best province run by mickey mice. What do you expect? You expect what we are getting. A service that is in shambles."