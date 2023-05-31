Former Botswana president Ian Khama believes his life is under threat

Khama, who has fled his home country has approached the Joburg High Court, seeking a declaratory order to reject any extradition request should one be made.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Botswana president Ian Khama said he believes his life is under threat after fleeing his home country.

He has approached the Johannesburg High Court, seeking a declaratory order to reject any extradition request should one be made.

Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa and said he fears for his safety should he go back home.

He faces a number of charges including the unlawful possession of firearms.

The United Nations Human Rights Commission has raised concerns about Botswana’s perceived persecution of political opponents.

Khama said there had been a number of plots to kill him.

“And another matter, they tried... they were going to have a break-in into the house where I stay. And make it look like it was a robbery, a house break-in, a house incursion, and that in the process I would have been killed by the so-called robbers.”

He said ineffective attempts by regional body Southern African Development Community (SADC) to intervene in the Zimbabwe crisis shows that this would not be the solution for his country.

“Quite honestly, there had been some attempts by some leaders as individuals in this region to address the situation, but they are constantly being rejected.”