Domestic arrivals section at ORTIA evacuated as a 'precautionary measure'

A statement from the airport's official Twitter account said that this was a precautionary measure and once investigations had been completed, it would provide an update.

JOHANNESBURG - The domestic arrivals section at OR Tambo International Airport has been evacuated.

A statement from the airport's official Twitter account said that this was a precautionary measure and once investigations had been completed, it would provide an update.

Meanwhile, there've been reports on social media from passengers who claimed that they had been unable to disembark and their planes are stuck on the runway.

This, however, has not been confirmed yet by the airport.