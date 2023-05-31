Deadly Mitchells Plain collision a sad moment for SA - Mbombo

Five children, between five and eleven-years-old, died after the bakkie they were in lost control and rolled multiple times in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that the tragic deaths of schoolchildren in Cape Town were a sad moment for the country as it commemorated Child Protection Week.

Two other injured children were rushed to hospital and one of them is still in ICU.

A twelve-year-old girl also died after being knocked down by a minibus taxi near Heideveld on Tuesday.

Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo: "Indeed it's a sad moment, especially during Child Protection Week where we're supposed to protect our children, but now something like this happens."