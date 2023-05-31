Child Protection Week: WC top cop Patekile pleads for children to be protected

Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile was part of a panel that briefed the media Wednesday on the fourth quarter crime stats in the province, focusing on crimes reported between January and March.

"If we can just take a moment, all of us as a nation, to say let's just protect our children."

Patekile was part of a panel that briefed the media earlier on Wednesday on the fourth quarter crime stats in the province, focusing on crimes reported between January and March.

The briefing coincided with Child Protection Week being held from 28 May to 4 June.

The latest stats show that between January and March this year, 39 children were murdered in the Western Cape. This number has dropped from 59 deaths recorded over the same period last year.

Cases of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm increased from 385 to 419 this year.

Patekile said this was worrying.

"We have this concern that, as much as we have seen a reduction in the number of children that have been killed, we have seen that most of the children killed, have been killed in domestic violence-related incidents, followed by innocent children that get caught in the crossfire. That is a concern to us because children are the future."