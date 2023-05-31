Child Protection Week: Family of infant who died at daycare seeks answers

Police in Hillbrow opened an inquest docket to investigate eight-month-old Lethokuhle Ndlela's death at an unregistered daycare after her family raised some suspicion about the fatal circumstances almost a month ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of eight-month-old Lethokuhle Ndlela, who died at an unregistered daycare in Johannesburg, has been told it may take half a year for an autopsy to determine the infant's exact cause of death.

Conditions at unregistered daycare centres have, once again, been drawn into sharp focus following the death of the child.



Police in Hillbrow opened an inquest docket to investigate the little girl's death after her family raised some suspicion about the fatal circumstances almost a month ago.

Lethokuhle's family said it was given conflicting accounts, adding that the daycare claimed the infant died in her sleep.

But some witnesses claim she choked on her formula after being left unattended.

A medical report issued to the family revealed that the infant swallowed her own vomit at an unregistered daycare in Johannesburg.

The initial report - which Eyewitness News has seen - said other conditions that may have led to her death include Bronchopneumonia (a type of pneumonia that causes inflammation of the lungs).

Lethokuhle's mother Soneni Nsingo remembers her as a healthy and cheerful baby.

"She was a healthy baby. Since I had her, I've never gone to bed worried she was sick and vomiting. She was a healthy baby. She's only been sick once; she had a rash after spending a full day at church, but we took her to the clinic and they told us it was a heat rash. She was never sick again."

A forensic probe will determine whether there is any truth to claims she choked to death or that the case should be closed.

But a backlog at the local forensic laboratory may lead to some delays.

The Hillbrow Police Station - where the inquest docket is held - is also faced with its own backlog leaving Lethokuhle's grieving family more frustrated.

ALSO READ: