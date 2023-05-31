Bester, Magudumana were deported & not extradited from Tanzania - Home Affairs

Nandipha Magudumana is challenging her arrest and deportation in the Free State High Court, claiming the department did not follow the correct procedures.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has emphasised that convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his main accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were deported and not extradited from Tanzania.

Bester and Magudumana were deported to South Africa after being arrested by Tanzanian authorities in Arusha last month.

Magudumana is challenging her arrest and deportation in the Free State High Court, claiming the department did not follow the correct procedures.

According to immigration lawyer and extradition expert, Gary Eisenberg, Magudumana is rightfully challenging the deportation versus extradition avenue.

READ:

- Home Affairs dismisses Magudumana's claims of unlawful arrest

- Lawfulness of Magudumana's arrest set to be argued in court

- Magudumana's deportation from Tanzania to come under scrutiny in court challenge

Eisenberg believes that the manner in which Magudumana and Bester were brought back to South Africa speaks to a process of extradition rather than deportation.

This follows opposing papers filed in the Free State High Court by the Home Affairs Department in response to Magudumana’s urgent application to declare her arrest unlawful.

In the papers, Home Affairs Chief Inspectorate of Immigration Services, Modri Matthews, makes it clear that Magudumana and Bester were deported and not extradited.

But Eisenberg disagrees, claiming that everything points to an extradition process over deportation.

“It must be an extradition process. It implicates an extradition process. The international agreement between Tanzania and South Africa obliges the parties to extradite. You can agree to evade this law, and that’s what they seem to have done here.”

Home Affairs wants Magudumana’s urgent application to be struck off the roll when the matter is heard in the Free State High Court on Thursday.