ANC's Mbalula accuses marketing company of fraud over R102m election debt

JOHANNESBURG - In spite of the Gauteng High Court issuing a warrant to attach and sell goods from the African National Congress (ANC) to pay off a R102 million debt connected to its 2019 election campaign, the party said it viewed the matter as an example of fraud.

Its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national working committee media briefing at its headquarters on Wednesday, that it had not received the court order.

The ANC is accused of failing to pay Ezulweni Investments even after the High Court ruled against it in 2020.

It also lost several other appeals against the KwaZulu-Natal-based marketing company.

With the ANC’s financial woes now a well-documented part of its challenges, its secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that there was simply no way the party could afford to agree to a deal worth more than R100 million just for the elections.

"Then our campaign should have been wow if we spent R102 million on billboards or anything of that sort. We were struggling, where would we get R102 million?"

He’s hit out at the KZN-based marketing company, accusing it of fraud and even lamenting the court's ruling in its favour.

"It is a big concern to us that we could get to this stage, where the courts have ruled against us and give these people the possibility that they’ve got a case."

Mbalula said that the ANC had been quietly trying to deal with this matter and that he, as the secretary-general, would approach law enforcement to look into it.