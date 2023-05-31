ANC finds Magashule guilty of misconduct, has 7 days to argue against expulsion

The former ANC secretary general has been found guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilaterally suspend its president, Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule has been found guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilaterally suspend its president, Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

Magashule was suspended from the ANC in the same year following corruption charges.

He was then forced to step aside in line with the ANC's new rules for those facing corruption and other serious charges.

His successor, Fikile Mbalula told journalists during a media briefing on Wednesday morning that Magashule had seven days to make presentations as to why he should not be expelled from the governing party.

“The finding - the charge number is found guilty on counts one and two as charged. The charge number is afforded seven calendar days from the date of being informed on becoming aware of this finding, to make written submissions to the NDC [National Disciplinary Committee].”