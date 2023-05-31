Agri dept calls on bird flu-hit poultry farmers to abide by quarantine rules

Five commercial poultry farms in the Western Cape have been put under quarantine due to avian flu found on their farms in the week.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development is calling on poultry farmers affected by the highly pathogenic influenza to abide by the quarantine rules.

However, the South Africa Poultry Association said the industry had been hit by bird flu believed to be coming from wild birds.

The department is pleading with people who have birds as pets to ensure they are checked to avoid infections, while keeping them in a closed area.

It further said that no chicken products would be sold to shops from affected farms.

However, a top retailer has already moved to suspend the sale of eggs in some of its stores as a safety precaution.

Meanwhile, the poultry association's chief executive officer, Izaak Breitenbach, said retailers had nothing to worry about in the form of the virus.

"Supermarkets that removed products from their shelves are going a bit overboard since none of the products we sell will be coming from highly pathogenic avian influenza stock."

The Agriculture Department has also pleaded with veterinarians and members of the public to report suspected infections to the authorities.