Winde calls on Ramaphosa to 'protect' SA-US trade relations

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise discussions around South Africa's continued membership of the African Growth and Opportunity Act at their next meeting this week.

Ramaphosa is expected to meet with premiers on Friday for the president's coordinating council meeting.

The United States (US) trade deal expires in 2025 and gives certain African countries preferential trade access to the US markets on certain goods.

Fears are rising that the recent diplomatic spat between South Africa and the US, over an alleged sale of arms to Russia, could affect South Africa’s membership.

"It's a very important piece of legislation that enables jobs and growth and trade,” said Winde.

“It enables other foreign direct investments into the economy of our region, and we need to make sure that we protect it, and we enable it to continue growing."