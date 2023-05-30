Too early to say whether cholera outbreak is over, say health officials

Over the past 24 hours, Gauteng has reported 23 new cholera cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Health officials say that it is too early to say whether the worst of the cholera outbreak is over.

Over the past 24 hours, Gauteng has reported 23 new cholera cases.

Officials from the Cholera Disaster Management Centre held a media briefing in Tshwane on Tuesday afternoon.

Tshwane municipality head of Health Services, Melanie Langeveldt, said that it takes up to three working days to confirm if a person has cholera.

"In terms of confirmation of the number of deaths that have been confirmed to be cholera in a ministerial briefing last night, we would be informed that it is nine out of the 23 cases that have unfortunately died."

Acting COO of the city’s health department, Kwena Nkoko, said they had not observed any trends in terms of the outbreak.

"We're currently experiencing quiet on some days, some low numbers on some days but what is giving us a promise is that in the last 24 hours, we did not record any further deaths."

Health officials said they had struggled with contact tracing in Hammanskraal as people were not providing their physical addresses.