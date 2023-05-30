'There’s no ransom money’: GoTG bank on negotiator to release Van Deventer

In 2017, Gerco van Deventer was kidnapped in Libya and has been in captivity for more than five years.

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers said its hostage negotiator arrived in the Al-Qaeda territory of Mali with the hope of securing the release of a Swellendam man held against his will.

Negotiator, Mohamed Yehia Dicko, this week received another Gerco van Deventer video recorded on 26 May in which he can be seen and heard pleading for help.

The Western Cape paramedic has been in captivity for more than five years now following his kidnapping in Libya in 2017.

He was then sold to an Al-Qaeda group and has since been moved to Mali where he's being held.

The humanitarian aid organisation's Imtiaz Sooliman said this is an extremely important week in the negotiation process.

“Mohamed Yehia Dicko is now in the north of Mali where Al-Qaeda operates. The chief in intermediaries are also in the area and meeting him, and collectively, they will be meeting influential leaders with the hope of securing their support and speaking to Al-Qaeda to release Gerco van Deventer unconditionally as there’s no ransom money to pay.”