There's been an improvement in implementation of energy action plan - Ramokgopa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that now that he was able to determine energy sources from which electricity would be generated, Eskom’s energy availability factor would likely improve.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that there had been an improvement in the implementation of the energy action plan.

In July last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the plan would play an integral role in increasing energy availability and ending load shedding.

With Ramaphosa having recently transferred electricity procurement powers to Ramokgopa, there seems to be hope that the energy availability factor will improve.

Ramokgopa said that now that he was involved in the procurement of energy, Eskom’s electricity generation could see a steady enhancement in the coming months.

“I just came back from Mozambique to procure additional energy that we can get in the short term, this is 80MW and another 1,000MW in six months. That would have not been possible because those powers are not sitting with me.”

He said that Eskom planned to increase the energy availability factor to 60% in the next six months, which may make the process smoother since he is able to lead the procurement of energy.