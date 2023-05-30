Siphokazi Booi's family fumes as murder trial stalls again

The trial, which was due to begin in December 2022, has now been delayed several times.

CAPE TOWN - The Siphokazi Booi murder trial has been postponed to 27 June 2023 to allow the accused, Sithobele Qebe’s new lawyer an opportunity to familiarise and prepare for the matter.

The trial, which was due to begin in December 2022, has now been delayed several times. Booi’s family said the postponements had cost them a lot and traumatised them all over again every time they have to face their child’s alleged killer.

“It’s dragging out too long, it’s like we’re going back, it’s tiring and it’s trauma,” her cousin Zukiswa Mhobho said outside the Paarl Regional Court.

The family says they fear the case will continue being postponed and will eventually become a cold case.

“Why are we even coming here then, to make lawyers and judges [of Paarl Regional Court] famous because of our Siphokazi? To us this is not a joke,” an emotional Mhobho added.

Booi’s body was found in a wheelie bin, burnt and dumped near a railway in Mbekweni in September 2021.

It is alleged that Qebe murdered her while out on bail after being charged with assault for allegedly beating Booi, landing her in hospital in August 2021.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Eric Ntabazalila said changes have been made in the charges against Qebe. The State has changed the murder charge to premeditated murder, added a charge of desecration of a corpse and reinstated the assault charge for which Qebe was initially arrested for in 2021.

“More charges are likely to be added including the breach of bail conditions,” he said.

Ntabazalila added that the State had for some considerable time been ready to start with the trial.

“Our witnesses have been here, but he [the accused] has a right to change his lawyer hence the postponements.”

VIDEO: ‘It’s dragging out too long’ says family as Siphokazi Booi murder trial stalls again