Siphokazi Booi murder case: Action Society to stand in solidarity outside court

The court appearance coincides with the police minister's presentation of South Africa's quarterly crime statistics.

CAPE TOWN - The Siphokazi Booi murder case is expected to resume in the Paarl Regional Court on Tuesday morning.

The 27-year-old's body parts were found stuffed in a wheeled bin and dumped near the railway line in Mbekweni in September 2021.

Booi's brutal killing is one of several femicides to have rocked the country in recent years.

Action Society will be participating in a mass gathering tomorrow to demand justice for Siphokazi Booi while the SAPS top brass announces the past quarter’s crime statistics.#SayHerName #SiphokaziBooi pic.twitter.com/S0XbOE6JRr ' Action Society (@ActionSocietySA) May 29, 2023

Civil rights group, Action Society, has organised a gathering at the Paarl Regional Court on Tuesday where the boyfriend of Siphokazi Booi is due to appear in connection with her murder.

Anti-crime activists are calling for justice and an end to ongoing delays in the case.

Sithobele Qebe known as Rasta in the community was out on bail at the time of the murder in September 2021.

Tuesday's appearance coincides with the police minister's presentation of the country's quarterly crime statistics.

Action Society said it hoped Bheki Cele would realise that the numbers on their spreadsheets are actually real people like Booi - who the system has failed.