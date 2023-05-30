Go

Siphokazi Booi murder case: Action Society to stand in solidarity outside court

The court appearance coincides with the police minister's presentation of South Africa's quarterly crime statistics.

A body of a woman was found at this spot near Mbekweni train station. It is believed to be that of missing 27-year-old Siphokazi Booi. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News.
30 May 2023 12:31

CAPE TOWN - The Siphokazi Booi murder case is expected to resume in the Paarl Regional Court on Tuesday morning.

The 27-year-old's body parts were found stuffed in a wheeled bin and dumped near the railway line in Mbekweni in September 2021.

Booi's brutal killing is one of several femicides to have rocked the country in recent years.

Civil rights group, Action Society, has organised a gathering at the Paarl Regional Court on Tuesday where the boyfriend of Siphokazi Booi is due to appear in connection with her murder.

Anti-crime activists are calling for justice and an end to ongoing delays in the case.

Sithobele Qebe known as Rasta in the community was out on bail at the time of the murder in September 2021.

Tuesday's appearance coincides with the police minister's presentation of the country's quarterly crime statistics.

Action Society said it hoped Bheki Cele would realise that the numbers on their spreadsheets are actually real people like Booi - who the system has failed.

