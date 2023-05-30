SA has key role in possible reversal of Uganda's anti-gay law, says activist

JOHANNESBURG - Founder of the Uganda Key Populations Consortium, Richard Lusimbo, says South Africa has a key role to play in the possibility of reversing the country's new brutal anti-gay l aw.

On Monday, the East African country's president Yoweri Museveni signed off on one of the world’s most severe anti-gay laws, which includes the death penalty for what it calls "aggravated homosexuality".

The law will enable the state to punish same-sex relationships with life imprisonment among other measures.

While same-sex relations were already illegal in Uganda, the new legislature has provoked international outrage.

The queer community in Uganda are in danger if they dare express themselves at home following the signing in of the new anti-gay law.

In 2014, the government's attempts to implement a less restrictive anti-LGBTIQ+ law was struck down after receiving international condemnation for the discriminatory action.

But now the country has revived its homophobic legislature by criminalising relations in the queer community and any supportive action taken by allies.

Lusimbo says South Africa is a beacon of hope for inclusivity.

“South Africa has a very important role to play especially engaging our president. We are always looking at South Africa as a progressive country where the LGBTIQ+ community has been protected."

Despite international warnings to drop the law, repeated offenders of the new laws will face the death penalty.

