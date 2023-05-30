Ntshavheni assures SA that there's no likelihood of a blackout

The power utility is currently alternating between stage four and stage six power cuts, with a warning of increased severity over the winter period.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that the chances of a cold and biting winter remained high as Eskom scrambles to keep the lights on.

Ntshavheni briefed media on the ongoing interventions in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

If you don't have a generator, then your best bet is to wait for government's interventions to reduce the frequency and severity of loadshedding.

And while it won't be before the end of the year, government believes it's making some headway.

Head of project management in the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, said that some energy reforms were already taking shape.

"There are two aspects that are going to be quite critical: that's fixing Eskom and that's part of the intervention going forward and ensuring we get as many megawatts as possible."

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni assured the country that there was no likelihood of a blackout.

"Next year there should be significant improvement, so we don't get ourselves in stage 8 and stage 6 that we find ourselves in and that we remain in the lower stage."

Meanwhile, the electricity crisis remains one of the main issues negatively affecting the local economy.