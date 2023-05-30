North West health dept confirms 2 cholera cases in province

So far, 24 people have died from the bacterial disease which has been confined to northern Gauteng and the Free State in recent weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West health department has confirmed that the cholera outbreak has hit the province, recording two laboratory-confirmed cases.

The two cases have been traced to the Bojanala district municipality.

Department spokesperson, Tebogo Lekgethwane: "These cases come at a point where we were expecting we could have the cases in those areas because of their proximity to Hammanskraal where there's a lot of cases right now."