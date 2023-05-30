Move to upscale visible policing showing good results with certain crimes - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the police on Tuesday briefed Parliament on the latest quarterly stats for 1 January to 31 March.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the decision to upscale visible policing was beginning to show good results in certain crime categories, like rape.

While murder remains on the increase, sexual offences are down by over 4% compared to the same period last year.

According to the latest quarterly crimes stats, "contact sexual crimes" were also down by just over 30%.

They show that murder increased by 206 cases but still stands at 6,289 cases in the reporting period.

The stats do show a slight decrease in reported rape of 2.8%, or 306 fewer cases compared to the previous quarter.

Cele said that while rape was high, police were upscaling.

"Reported cases have shown decreases in the period of reporting. The declines in rape cases are attributed to among other things, the SAPS upscaling its operations to trace GBVF perpetrators, arresting serial sex offenders and rapists and ongoing men dialogues with communities."

Members of the police committee had earlier raised concerns about crimes against children and the high murder rate, but Cele and the police will respond in greater detail on Wednesday.