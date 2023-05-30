Mitchells Plain councillor wants stricter policing of private scholar transport

The call comes after five schoolchildren died in a car accident in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Mitchells Plain community leaders are calling for the strict policing of private scholar transport in the Western Cape.

The call comes after five schoolchildren died in a car accident in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday morning.

A sixth child who was critically injured was rushed to hospital.

It's understood that a bakkie transporting the children to school rolled multiple times on AZ Berman Drive.

The tragic accident, which claimed the lives of five children, has left the Mitchells Plain community reeling.

Mitchells Plain's ward 43 councillor, Elton Jansen, said that it was a sad day for the entire community.

He said that more needed to be done to clamp down on illegal scholar transport services.

"We know where they come to, we may not necessarily know where they come from but we know they're going to the school to drop off children at the schools. So, I think it's important that we clamp down on these illegal, overcrowded scholar transport."

Police have opened a culpable homicide case for investigation.