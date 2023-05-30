Mitchells Plain community reeling after 5 children die in collision

The Western Cape Education Department said that officials had been informed that the learners were travelling on the back of a bakkie, which reportedly hit a traffic light. ER24 said that the bakkie rolled multiple times on AZ Berman Drive.

CAPE TOWN - The death of five schoolchildren has left the Mitchells Plain community reeling.

The accident occurred along AZ Berman Drive on Wednesday morning.

The Western Cape Education Department said that officials had been informed that the learners were travelling on the back of a bakkie, which reportedly hit a traffic light.

ER24 said that the bakkie rolled multiple times on AZ Berman Drive.

A sixth child sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier: "Today is a sad day in this province. Counselling support teams are being dispatched to the affected schools. This is an unimaginable tragedy."

The pupils involved in the accident attended different schools in the area.

Meanwhile, at the same time in Heideveld, a 12-year-old girl died after she was hit by a minibus taxi along Duinefontein Road. Manenberg police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.