Mapisa-Nqakula calls for review of SA’s position on Rome Statute

It comes at a time when South Africa is under pressure to decide what it will do should Russian President Vladimir Putin visit the country for the BRICS summit in August, with an arrest warrant having been issued for him.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is calling for a review of South Africa’s position on the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.



It comes at a time when South Africa is under pressure to decide what it will do should Russian President Vladimir Putin visit the country for the BRICS summit in August, with an arrest warrant having been issued for him.

Delivering Parliament’s budget vote address on Tuesday afternoon, Mapisa-Nqakula said that South Africa had to protect its sovereignty.

In March, government withdrew the International Crimes Bill that would have seen South Africa exit the Rome Statute, which it assented to in 1998.

It would also have given immunity to sitting heads of state accused of war crimes.

Last month, the Presidency hastily backtracked on comments that South Africa planned to withdraw from the statute, saying that President Cyril Ramaphosa misspoke.

Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine posed a threat to global peace-building efforts.

"Let me also highlight the issue in relation to the need to review the Implementation Act of the Rome Statute to ensure that South Africa, as a sovereign state, is able to advance her own national interests and sovereignty, whether in addressing the political or economic needs."

Mapisa-Nqakula said that through the Inter-Parliamentary Union, South Africa would continue to engage both Russia and Ukraine in efforts to end the war.