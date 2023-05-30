Lamosa thrilled after Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act declared invalid

Parliament will now have to start the process again and Lamosa coordinator, Emily Tjale, said that the affected communities must be involved from the onset, this time around.

JOHANNESBURG - There were emotional scenes at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday after the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act was declared invalid.

The ruling comes on the back of a challenge brought by the Land Access Movement of South Africa (Lamosa) and well-known land activist, Constance Mogale.

They argued that the act, signed into law in 2019, ushered in changes to the law which, for example, negatively impacted land rights holders and that proper public consultation didn’t occur beforehand.

And the court on Tuesday found in their favour.

It’s been a long road for Lamosa and the organisation’s coordinator, Emily Tjale, couldn’t contain her excitement after the ruling.

The moment court adjourned, she raised both her fists in the air.

She then pulled out a poster emblazoned with the word “Victory” from her handbag.

"I’m happy about this. That was our last hope - at the Constitutional Court. One, we needed public participation to all the provinces. Two, we needed people to be involved."

Parliament will now have to start the process again. And Tjale said that the affected communities must be involved from the onset, this time around.

Thrilled as she was, she said this was where the real work begins.

"We can celebrate but it’s not to celebrate as such. Still hard work to be done. There is too much to be done in front."

Parliament’s been given 24 months to come up with new legislation.