Govt has no reason to doubt Takatso’s bona fides, Gordhan tells Scopa

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that government had no reason to doubt the bona fides of SAA’s private equity partner, Takatso Consortium.

He told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday that he believed the consortium would stump up the three billion rand needed to conclude the deal.

Gordhan has slammed critics of the deal, saying it is the best way to make the airline profitable again, without draining the fiscus.

SAA’s new management said that the airline would register a modest, but substantial profit for the past financial year after teetering on the brink of collapse for several years.

It’s prompted MPs to question whether it’s then still necessary to enter into partnership with a private equity partner.

Gordhan said that liquidating the airline would not be in the best interests of government and without more money, it would not be able to expand operations.

"We, at this point in time, have no reason to doubt Takatso’s bona fides. We believe they will deliver the cash when it’s required. And that they will have to solve their own problems in terms of their own minority shareholders."



Gordhan estimates the deal will be ready to seal by August, once the Competition Tribunal process has concluded.