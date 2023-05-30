Gauteng MEC calls for swift arrests after oral hygienist killed outside Bara

It's understood the official was on her way to work at the Lillian Ngoyi Community Clinic earlier on Tuesday when she was shot and killed by unknown attackers.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng healthcare workers are in mourning after a chief oral hygenist was murdered outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Tuesday.

It's understood the official was on her way to work at the Lillian Ngoyi Community Clinic earlier on Tuesday when she was shot and killed by unknown attackers.

Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has ordered law enforcement authorities to ensure that the gunmen were caught as soon as possible.

The motive for the attack has not yet been established.

"The news of this gruesome murder has been received with shock and deep sadness among fellow health workers. We convey our deep condolences to the family of our fallen colleague," said department spokesperson Motaletale Modiba.