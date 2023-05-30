Gauteng Education Dept identifies 275 high security risk schools for pupils

Most of the schools are in various townships across the province, with MEC for Education Matome Chiloane saying law enforcement agencies would be dispatched to protect learners.

TSHWANE - The Gauteng Department of Education identified 275 schools in the province that it deemed are a high security risk for pupils.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the majority of the schools are located in various townships.

Chiloane was speaking in Soshanguve where a grade 12 pupil from Ntsako Secondary School, Palesa Malatji, was raped and killed while on her way back from school.

Chiloane said the Gauteng crime wardens, otherwise known as Amapanyaza, and other resources would be dispatched to these high-risk schools to protect pupils.

"We need to highlight that we need greater support outside the schooling community because the schools can only protect learners from within that parameter, but once they exit that parameter it then becomes another space on its own. And that's where we need greater work,” he said on Monday.

“That's why the law enforcement agencies need to be on board to ensure that we get everyone to work with us to ensure that we protect our learners and society in general."