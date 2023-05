EXPLAINER: Information on Jacob Zuma’s tax records

Rejoice Ndlovu | The Constitutional Court has left it to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to decide whether or not to release former President Jacob Zuma’s tax records to the media. The revenue service, however, will not be able to rely on the blanket ban on disclosure to refuse the request for access to Zuma’s tax records, as it did previously, and will have to consider whether it’s in the public interest.