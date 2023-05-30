ConCourt ruling on disclosing taxpayer info important 'for transparency' - Rose

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose said that the Constitutional Court’s ruling that a blanket ban on disclosing taxpayer information was invalid was 'a victory for our access to information laws'.

JOHANNESBURG - Financial Mail editor Rob Rose said that the Constitutional Court’s ruling that a blanket ban on disclosing taxpayer information was invalid was "a victory for our access to information laws".

The ruling comes on the back of a case from the Financial Mail and amaBhungane.

The two publications went to court after applications they had made in terms of PAIA to access former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records were refused by the taxman.

Sars had relied on sections of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) and the Tax Administration Act (TAA).

The two acts essentially barred the revenue service from releasing taxpayer information, even when it was in the public interest.

But the Pretoria High Court in 2021 found these sections were unconstitutional.

And the Constitutional Court on Tuesday confirmed that ruling.

Rose said that it was an ambitious case.

"Ultimately, this effectively overrules the blanket secrecy provision on taxpayer information - in very specific circumstances though, where there’s a clear public interest and disclosure will outweigh the harm."

While the High Court had ordered the release of Zuma’s tax records, the Constitutional Court's now instead remitted the matter back to Sars to consider afresh.

Importantly, though, Sars won’t be able to rely on a blanket ban on disclosure and will have to consider whether it’s in the public interest, this time round.

"Ultimately, we believe it’s an important ruling for transparency and a victory for our access to information laws, which as you know are routinely ignored by politicians."

EXPLAINER: Information on Jacob Zuma’s tax records