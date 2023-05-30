ConCourt declares Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act invalid

The order of invalidity has been suspended for 24 months for Parliament to address the problems identified.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has declared the new Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act invalid, sending Parliament back to the drawing board.

The act was signed into law in 2019 and now recognises Khoisan traditional leaders and communities for the first time.

But a group led by land activist Constance Mogale and the Land Access Movement of South Africa challenged the act, arguing it also ushered in other changes, which, for example, negatively impacted land rights holders and that proper public consultation did not take place.

In handing down the Constitutional Court’s ruling, Justice Steven Majiedt said they agreed.

“Insufficient notice was given ahead of many of the hearings. At some hearings, there was a failure to conduct pre-hearing education. Some of the hearings were inaccessible. Limited transport was provided, and hearings took place in venues far from where people lived.”

Majiedt also said copies of the bill weren’t provided or weren’t provided in a language the relevant communities understood, and that the bill had been “misrepresented” as applying only to the Khoisan community.

“On an assessment of the public participation process followed by Parliament, the court holds that Parliament and the provincial legislature overwhelmingly failed to fulfil their constitutional obligations to facilitate a reasonable public participation process.”

